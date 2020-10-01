Bio: Leslie Danks-Burke 58th District Senate Race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Leslie Danks Burke is running in New York State’s 58th district. The seat is currently held by Republican Tom O’Mara.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the Minority Leader in the U.S. Senate, endorsed Democrat Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate.

Danks Burke says she is happily married and a mother to two daughters. Leslie and her husband Cody moved to Tompkins County 16 years ago and she says “we realized when we got here this was just a much better place to raise our kids. Upstate New York was a place where they could have the childhood we wanted for them”.

Leslie grew up in Denver, Colorado where she was raised by her mother who was a teacher, and her father who was a practicing attorney. Once she graduated from high school her parents and 3 younger brothers moved out into the country where they worked a farm and have been doing so for the past 25 years.

Danks Burke reminiscing how her father taught both of her daughters to drive the family tractor growing up, joking that one daughter is allowed to drive it herself, while the other never really took to the skill.

After graduating from High School, Leslie headed to the University of Colorado at Boulder where she graduated with a degree in ‘International Affairs in History’. From there Danks Burke moved to Chicago graduating from the University of Chicago’s Law School.

Leslie studied economics and law at the University of Chicago, where she used her knowledge to start a career.

She has since been practicing law for the past 18 years but has put that part of her life on hold for the 58th District Race. While New York allows her to continue practicing law even while in office, she says that she would rather continue working only for the people of the 58th District.