Bio: Tom O’Mara 58th District Senate Race

Sen. Tom O’Mara was first elected to the New York State Senate on Nov. 2, 2010. He was re-elected for a second consecutive, two-year term in 2012 and a third consecutive term in 2014.

The Republican incumbent currently serves as the ranking member of both the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee, while being a member of several other Senate committees—including Environmental Conservation and Transportation.

Prior to his Senate election, he represented the 137th Assembly District for three consecutive, two-year terms.

He was named Assistant Minority Leader Pro Tempore for the 2010 legislative session—the third-highest ranking position in the Assembly Republican legislative conference. As the ranking member on the Assembly Energy Committee, he worked to provide lower cost, competitively-priced energy for residents and businesses in New York State, while encouraging conservation efforts and fostering the use of renewable and clean energy.

Sen. O’Mara credits being a lawyer for giving him a “real-world perspective” during his time working in the capital.

He served as Chemung County Attorney and as an Assistant District Attorney in both Manhattan and Chemung County. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the Syracuse University College of Law and a B.A. from the Catholic University of America. He is currently a member of the Barclay Damon LLP law firm and was formerly a partner in the Davidson & O’Mara, PC law firm in Elmira.

Sen. O’Mara is focused on developing public policies and strategies that allow the state government to improve the economic climate for doing business in New York by opposing tax increases, and reducing state spending, mandates, overregulation and oppressive property taxes. He’s also been at the forefront of efforts to revitalize Upstate New York’s manufacturing sector.

Sen. O’Mara has been involved with numerous committees and organizations throughout his life:

Counsel to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency

Counsel to St. Joseph’s Hospital (Elmira)

Former Director and Secretary of St. Joseph’s Hospital

Member of the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council (REDC)

Member of the Southern Tier Economic Growth (STEG) Board of Directors

Member of Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED)

Trustee of the Horseheads Free Library

Board Member of the Wings of Eagles (formerly National Warplane Museum)

2001/2002 Chairman of the American Red Cross Chemung/Schuyler Chapter

Former Director for the American Red Cross Chemung/Schuyler Chapter for seven years

Member of the New York State Judicial Screening Committee for Chemung County

Member of Chemung County Executive Tom Santulli’s Southern Tier Organization to Reform Medicaid (STORM)

Lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA)

Member of the Sons of the American Legion

Member of the Shooters Committee on Public Education (SCOPE)

Member of the Farm Bureau of New York/Chemung County

Member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Elmira

Member of Montour Falls Moose

Sen. O’Mara is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys fishing, camping, skiing and snowmobiling. Born and raised in Horseheads, he is a native of Chemung County. He and his wife, Marilyn, currently reside in Big Flats and have three college-aged children.