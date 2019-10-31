Campaign sign drama in local election

TOWN OF CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Campaign signs allegedly takedown in Schuyler county heating up small-town elections. One local candidate, Rocky Vail, in Schuyler believes his opponent is sabotaging his campaign, but his opponent says that’s not the case.



Vail is running for Highway Superintendent in the town of Cayuta. Vail’s wife hand made his campaign signs, but then something happened. When the signs started to go missing, Vail turned to the sheriff’s office for help.



It’s when he was reviewing the pictures from the camera that was hidden in the trees is when he believes that he sees a familiar face. Vail alleges that the culprit is none other than his opponent, Tom Beach.

Beach is currently the Highway Superintendent and is running for another term.

We went to speak with Beach, but he declined an on-camera interview.

He doesn’t deny being there, but he claims that the sign was already taken down and that his intention was to prop it back up.



For now, Vail is waiting to hear back from the sheriff’s office as well as the board of elections who has been notified by an unnamed source according to vail.