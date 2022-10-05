ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.

If you’re looking to cast your vote early, you can head to the Chemung County Board of Elections on South Main Street during the following times starting Halloween weekend:

Oct. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 4, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Several Chemung County Legislature seats are being contested this election cycle. You can see sample ballots and your November 8 polling places on the Board of Elections website.