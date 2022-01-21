Chemung County Legislator announces reelection campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Legislator John Burin has announced he will run for reelection this year.

Burin represents Chemung County’s 9th District and previously served as the City Manager of Elmira. He served in that position for seven years before retiring in 2013.

In his announcement for reelection, Buring highlighted his work in providing tax relief to senior citizens and veterans, his contributions to memorials, and his work as member of the American Rescue Fund committee.

Burin also created a consulting company that was awarded a contract to “study shared service opportunities for five municipalities within Chemung County,” according to his biography on the Chemung County website. The company also partnered with a national government consulting company, Management Partners, to study assessment practices for a local government.