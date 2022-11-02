The proposed changes will be on the ballots of Chemung County residents on Nov. 8, under the question: “Shall the Charter of Chemung County be amended by reapportionment of all Legislative Districts as a result of the 2020 Federal Decennial Census, as required by the Chemung County Charter?“

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As with some neighboring counties, Chemung County is proposing new legislative maps for the county legislature following the 2020 census.

Chemung County currently has 15 legislative districts, and that number doesn’t change in the proposed map. The County’s website explains the map needs to be adjusted in order to accurately reflect population shifts within the county.

Some of the changes in the proposed maps would include shrunken Districts 5, 12 and 13. Meanwhile, District 15 would grow, and District 6 would now include parts of the previous District 5. The County’s website explains that the new districts would each represent about 5,502 people.

Below are images of the current legislative map and the proposed map that will be up for a vote in the 2022 election on November 8:

Current Chemung County Legislative Districts (pre-2022 election)/Image: Chemung County

Proposed Chemung County Legislative District changes/Image: Chemung County

The proposed map that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 follows months of back and forth between the County Legislature and County Executive Chris Moss. Earlier this year, Moss called on the redistricting Commission to disband because of a lack of diversity. He then vetoed the Legislature’s proposed maps, pointing to counties with much larger populations but a similar number of legislators as Chemung County.

The legislature later overrode Moss’ veto.

The redistricting fact sheet on the County website says that an independent consultant was brought in to help redraw the maps, “with no political affiliations considered.” After Moss’ call to disband, Legislature Chair David Manchester argued that the Commission was inherently representative of the community as it consisted of five elected legislators.