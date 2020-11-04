Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik secures NY District 21 win

WATERTOWN (WWTI) — Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for the NY-21 congressional seat.

Later in the evening on November 3, Republican Candidate for Congress Elise Stefanik secured the win in the race for NY-21.

As of early in the morning on November 4, Stefanik showed a 64.5% advantage over her opponent Democratic Candidate Tedra Cobb.

With 100% of votes reported, the results for the New York District 21 race is specified below: