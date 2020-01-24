Congressional Candidate Tracy Mitrano continues healthcare listening tour

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Congressional Candidate for the 23rd District Tracy Mitrano continued her five-stop healthcare listening tour Thursday night in Corning.

During the town hall-style session, Mitrano listened to people’s experiences with the healthcare system—which she says is her top priority because it’s a matter of life and death.

Mitrano previously hosted town hall meetings this week in Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean. Her listening tour will wrap up tomorrow in Geneva.

As far as a debate goes with Congressman Tom Reed, Mitrano says she would debate him anytime, anywhere.

