Deadline to register to vote is this Friday

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WETM-TV) — America is in the heat of election season, but are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register is Friday, October 9.

If you previously registered to vote in a past election, you do not need to register again. However, if you have moved since the last time you voted, you may need to update your address.

You can register to vote in person at your local board of elections or at a DMV. You can also register to vote by mail or online.

You can check your registration status in New York or register to vote by clicking here.

In Pennsylvania you check your status by clicking here.

For More information about voting, including early voting you can visit the following links:

Chemung County

Schuyler County

Steuben County

Tioga County, PA

Election day is set for Tuesday, November 3.