Democrats hold meet and greet Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Democratic Committee is holding a meet and greet next Wednesday with their endorsed slate of candidates for the upcoming election.

It’s happening from 5:30- 7:00 p.m. at the Civic Education Center on 110 North Main Street in Elmira.

Endorsed Candidates for the Chemung County Legislature;

Ed Bond (District 4)

Arthur Jones (District 9)

Bob Briggs (District 11)

Bill McCarthy (District 12)

NY 23 Congressional Candidate Max Della Pia will also be in attendance, according to CCDC County Chair, Dora Leland.

“The Chemung County Democratic Committee is proud to stand alongside these dedicated candidates,” said Leland. “We are excited to offer the voters of Chemung County this opportunity to meet them and discuss their concerns and goals for the community,” she continued.

This event is free and open to the public.