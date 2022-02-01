Elmira Heights Police Officer announces run for Legislature

ELMIRA HEIGHTS. N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights Police Officer has announced he will run for the Chemung County Legislature’s District 8 seat.

Pickering has been an officer at the EHPD for 20 years and will retire as a sergeant on February 16, 2022. Pickering said he plans to open a business after he retires to ensure his “continued commitment to the community.”

As the District 8 Legislator, Pickering said he would focus on making sure local businesses have sufficient funding, first responders have sufficient training, roads are in good condition, and keeping sales tax money within the district.

Pickering is an Elmira Heights native, attending Elmira Heights Central School and Thomas Edison. He then enrolled in the Southern Tier Police Academy and graduated third in his class.