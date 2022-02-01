Horseheads Deputy Mayor to run for County Legislature

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Deputy Mayor and Trustee of the Village of Horseheads has announced his campaign for the Chemung County Legislature.

William Goodwin, Sr., announced he is running for the District 3 seat on the Legislature. This campaign follows two consecutive terms serving in Horseheads.

He was appointed to the Village board in 2015. In 2019 he received the “Chemung County Republican of the Year” award.

In his announcement, Goodwin said,” Change is needed and change is now.” He said he’s committed to local law enforcement, economic growth, and maintaining property taxes.

A Southern Tier native, Goodwin graduated from Thomas Edison High School, Erie Community College, and Morrisville College with a degree in Ophthalmic Dispensing. He has been a licensed optician for 28 years.