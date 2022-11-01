(WETM) – The 2022 general election is officially one week away, and thousands of people across the Southern Tier have already headed to the polls to cast their votes.

Early voting started this past weekend in the three local counties. According to the Boards of Elections in each, 874 have voted early in Chemung County, 289 in Schuyler County, and 1,338 in Steuben County, as of 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Between legislature seats, town positions, the governor’s race and multiple local and statewide propositions, voters in Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties have a lot to think about this election cycle.

Early voting will continue until election day. Check here for a list of times and locations. You can also see all the local and statewide races and your local Board of Elections website to see exactly what will be on the ballot.