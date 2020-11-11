Leslie Danks Burke files petition in the Schuyler County Supreme Court

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Leslie Danks Burke the candidate for state senate in the 58th district is filing a petition in the Schuyler County supreme court.

She says that she is not asking for an official recount right now, rather, an inspection on ballots that were not counted. She says “we are trying to make sure that every single legal vote gets counted because this is our election process at work and a race is not over until the board of elections have counted every single ballot. We are asking that the Schuyler County Board of Elections explain to the public why it is they’re not counting those ballots.”

Danks Burke says she has confidence that it is in the realm of possibility to still win this race.