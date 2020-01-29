Leslie Danks Burke kicks off Senate campaign

N.Y. (WETM) — Leslie Danks Burke kicked off her New York State Senate campaign on Tuesday.

The democrat is running to represent New York’s 58th State Senate District.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Danks Burke visited seven cities and villages across the district on a “Whistlestop Tour:”

Penn Yan

Watkins Glen

Hornell

Bath

Corning

Elmira

Ithaca

At each stop, Danks Burke met with voters and community leaders.

“Today is about visiting seven towns all across that district and making sure that everyone understands that this is a campaign about all of us. This is not about any one place or one person… This is a campaign that is unifying the whole district.” Leslie Danks Burke

No other Democratic candidate has challenged Danks Burke at this time. She will face Republican State Senator Tom O’Mara in the General Election this Fall.