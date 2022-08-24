(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier took to the polls Tuesday night to vote in two elections for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

In the general primary on August 23, 2022, Republican candidate Nick Langworthy beat his opponent Carl Paladino. According to the New York State Board of Elections, with 423 out of 424 districts reporting, Langworthy received a total of 24,275 votes, while Paladino got 22,283.

In a statement on the results, Paladino said “We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.”

The counties that voted in the general primary for NY-23 included the counties on the redrawn congressional map that will take effect next year. This means that part of Erie County voted, but not Seneca, Yates, Ontario, Tompkins, or Tioga (which are all part of the current NY-23).

With 423 out of 242 districts in NY-23 reporting, here’s a breakdown of which candidate won in each NY-23 county and by how many votes, according to the NYS Board of Elections:

Allegany County – Langworthy took the county by 1,110 votes

Cattaraugus County – Langworthy took the county by 303 votes

Chautauqua County – Langworthy took the county by 3,039 votes

Chemung County – Langworthy took the county by 1,719 votes

Erie County (part of the county) – Paladino took the county by 6,208 votes

Schuyler County – Langworthy took the county by 437 votes

Steuben County – Langworthy took the county by 2,592 votes

In the special election for the current 23rd district, voters chose Joe Sempolinski to finish the rest of former congressman Tom Reed’s term. See the county breakdown for the special election here.