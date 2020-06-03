President Trump and Biden win Pennsylvania primaries

Primary elections took place Tuesday June 2nd in many states across the country including the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Many of our local races went uncontested. Joe Biden was the winner in the Democratic Presidential primary in Pennsylvania. Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s name also appeared on the ballot. President Donald Trump has won the Republican Presidential primary in Pennsylvania. There were two other people on the ballot.

Big changes were implemented for this year’s Pennsylvania primary election with a new law for mail-in ballots and new voting machines designed to prevent fraud. Election officials saw roughly half of the usual turnout. The judge of elections says it was the perfect storm with the arrival of new voting options, voting machines, not to mention the coronavirus pandemic, that caused the lower turnout. Pens, tables, and booths were wiped down after each voter, to ensure proper sanitation.