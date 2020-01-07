Rep. Fred Keller announces reelection bid

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) today announced that he will seek re-election to Congress.

Keller was elected in a special election in May 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Congressman Tom Marino.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said. “Since being elected to Congress, our team has worked tirelessly to support policies that benefit small businesses and their workers, help our dairy farmers and agricultural industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, allow our veterans to receive the care and benefits they earned, and advance Pennsylvania’s booming natural gas industry. I look forward to continuing to partner with leaders across the district to make sure our interests are represented in Washington.”

Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is the largest geographical district in the Commonwealth, spanning 15 counties across central and northeast Pennsylvania, including Tioga and Bradford Counties.

Keller has also co-sponsored and supported legislation to benefit Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, including: the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and the Dairy PRIDE Act to help Pennsylvania’s struggling dairy industry; the Broadband DATA Act and the MAPS Act to help with rural broadband expansion; the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to support nearly 60,000 Pennsylvania agricultural and manufacturing jobs; the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act of 2019 to strengthen healthcare protections; and the Lower Costs, More Cures Act of 2019 to lower prescription drug prices, among other bills.