Schuyler County government reorganizes, Blowers elected Chair of Legislature

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican Carl Blowers, of Dix, was elected Chair of the Schuyler County Legislature at its annual reorganizational meeting held Thursday.

The vote was unanimous among the legislature’s eight members

In other action, the legislature reappointed Stacy Husted, of Montour Falls as Clerk of the Legislature, Steven Getman, of Watkins Glen, as Schuyler County Attorney and Wesley Roe as Public Defender.

Tim O’Hearn continues at County Administrator.

Prior to the voting, County Court Judge Matt Hayden administered the oath of office to newly elected legislators Mark F. Rondinaro (District VII) and Gary L. Gray (District VIII).

Blowers, a retired businessman, was first elected to the legislature in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He is active in a number of organizations, including: the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, the Montour Falls Library, the Arnot Art Museum, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, the Erie Canal Way Heritage Fund, the United Way of Schuyler County and Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler counties. He has served as a member of the Regional Board of Trustees of Corning Community College as well as its Chairman.

Blowers replaces outgoing chair Dennis Fagan, who did not seek re-election to the legislature.

The County of Schuyler is governed by an eight-person legislature, headed by its Chair. Members serve staggered four-year terms. The legislature, in turn, appoints various department heads to oversee the county’s day to day operations, including the county administrator, public defender, county attorney and clerk to the legislature.

The current members of the legislature are James W.D. Howell, Jr., Gary L. Gray, David M. Reed, Michael L. Lausell, Mark F. Rondinaro, Van A. Harp, Philip C. Barnes and Carl Blowers, Chairman.