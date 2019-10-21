Alex Sweet drops out of Elmira mayoral race

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Alex Sweet, the Democratic candidate for mayor of Elmira ended his campaign Monday.

The political newcomer issued the following statement on his campaign’s Facebook page.

As of today, I am ending my run for Mayor. I have accepted a job that requires me to move out of state before the New Year. I hope that Elmira can become a place that it residents can be proud of. I also hope that at some point the City and County stop working for themselves , and instead work for the people. Please always be mindful when voting and know what all the candidates stand for so that you can get people in office who will set their egos aside and want to help. Alex Sweet for Mayor of Elmira 2019/2020

Incumbent mayor Dan Mandell now stands to run unopposed after former Elmira mayor Sue Skidmore dropped out of the race in September.

18 News will have a townhall with Mandell on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Clemens Center at 7:30 p.m. after a debate between Chemung County Sheriff candidates Art Laurey and Bill Schrom.