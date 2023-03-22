WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – After the previous Watkins Glen Mayor resigned last summer, village residents have voted in the next, as well as trustees and a judge.

Watkins Glen held a General Election on March 21, 2023 to fill a four-year mayoral term.

According to the Village, Laura DeNardo won the mayoral race with 289 votes. She was up against Louis Perazzini who got 198 votes. Perazzini had been Acting Mayor after Luke Leszyk resigned in July 2022.

Voters also elected two Village Trustees to four-year terms. Peter Cherock (338 votes) and Margaret Schimizzi (331 votes) won those seats. Jerri-Lynn Chronis was the third candidate for trustee, winning 150 votes.

And the lakeside village also has a new justice after the election. Steven Decker won that seat with 317 votes.