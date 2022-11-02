(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on.

For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots:

NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR, AND GREEN JOBS Environmental Bond Act of 2022

To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to four billion two hundred million dollars to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?

To read more about this Proposition you can follow this link to the New York State Board of Elections website.

Chemung County Proposition 2

Shall the Charter of Chemung County be amended by reapportionment of all Legislative Districts as a result of the 2020 Federal Decennial Census, as required by the Chemung County Charter?

Chemung County Proposition 3

Shall the 2023 Library District budget, as submitted by the Board of Trustees of the Chemung County Library District, be approved and shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to expend the sum of $3,398,615 for the year January 1 – December 31, 2023, and further shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to instruct the County of Chemung to levy and collect on its behalf for the financing of library district operations and as prescribed in the Library District’s special legislation as enacted in 2005?

Chemung County Proposition 4

Local Law No. 4 of 2021, as adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Van Etten on December 2, 2021, prohibits retail cannabis dispensaries from locating and operating within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten.

Shall Law No. 4 of 2021 be amended to repeal such prohibition, so that state-licensed retail cannabis dispensaries are permitted to locate and operate within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten?

Chemung County Proposition 5

Local Law No. 4 of 2021, as adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Van Etten on December 2, 2021, prohibits on-site cannabis consumption establishments from locating and operating within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten.

Shall Local Law No. 4 of 2021 be amended to repeal such prohibition, so that state-licensed on-site cannabis consumption establishments are permitted to locate and operate within the jurisdiction of the Town of Van Etten?