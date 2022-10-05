(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York.
The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well:
Governor & Lieutenant Governor
- Democrat: Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado
- Republican: Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito
- Conservative: Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito
- Working Families: Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado
Comptroller
- Democrat: Thomas DiNapoli
- Republican: Paul Rodriguez
- Conservative: Paul Rodriguez
- Working Families: Thomas DiNapoli
Attorney General
- Democrat: Letitia James
- Republican: Michael Henry
- Conservative: Michael Henry
- Working Families: Letitia James
United States Senator
- Democrat: Charles Schumer
- Republican: Joe Pinion
- Conservative: Joe Pinion
- Working Families: Charles Schumer
- LaRouche: Diane Sare
NY-23 Congressional Representative
- Democrat: Max Della Pia
- Republican: Nick Langworthy
- Conservative: Nick Langworthy
State Supreme Court Justice 7th Judicial Distric*
- Democrat: Roman Misula, Maroud Ajaka
- Republican: James Vazzana, Jason Cook
- Conservative: James Vazzana, Jason Cook
- *Vote for up to two