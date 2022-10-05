(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York.

The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well:

Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Democrat: Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado

Republican: Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito

Conservative: Lee Zeldin & Alison Esposito

Working Families: Kathy Hochul & Antonio Delgado

Comptroller

Democrat: Thomas DiNapoli

Republican: Paul Rodriguez

Conservative: Paul Rodriguez

Working Families: Thomas DiNapoli

Attorney General

Democrat: Letitia James

Republican: Michael Henry

Conservative: Michael Henry

Working Families: Letitia James

United States Senator

Democrat: Charles Schumer

Republican: Joe Pinion

Conservative: Joe Pinion

Working Families: Charles Schumer

LaRouche: Diane Sare

NY-23 Congressional Representative

Democrat: Max Della Pia

Republican: Nick Langworthy

Conservative: Nick Langworthy

State Supreme Court Justice 7th Judicial Distric*