BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man has won a big, five-year deal as part of Tops Markets’ Monopoly contests.

Tops announced that John H. of Bath won five years of free gas and groceries for winning the grocery store chain’s Monopoly Rip It, Win It, Live It Up game.

John H. is set to receive the prize at the Bath Tops on June 6, 2023.

The store said this is its 14th season of the Monopoly contests, and there have been over 570,000 winners since the games began.