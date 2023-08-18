BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A benefit event will take place in Big Flats next week to support a 7-year-old battling a rare disease and needing surgery.

The “Kane’s Squad—Moyamoya Disease Benefit” will take place at the Big Flats American Legion on Friday, Aug. 25, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The benefit will include food; live music by local Matt Swearingen, Kane’s uncle, and Alexis Bradford; basket raffles; a live auction and fun family activities. All proceeds raised at the event will go to Kane’s family to assist with medical bills and expenses related to his treatment and recovery.

Doctors discovered that Kane had the rare progressive vascular condition, Moyamoya Disease, after he suffered a substantial stroke back in July. His physicians have since found that his condition is quite advanced for his age and that he will need two aggressive brain surgeries to attempt to slow and correct this condition.

All are invited to help support Kane and his family through his upcoming surgeries and long road to recovery. The doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. with free admission. Food will be served from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until sold out. The auction and basket raffle drawings will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information regarding the benefit, please visit the Kane’s Squad—Moyamoya Disease Benefit Facebook page.