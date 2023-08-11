ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today, Dunkin’ partnered with Special Olympics New York for a “Go for the Gold” charity campaign. The campaign raises awareness and funds for the athletes it supports in the community.

This morning, Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement partners to collect donations at more than a dozen participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier to help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions.

Dunkin’ provided participating guests with a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating to the organization. The fundraising event will support the organization’s year-round efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All contributions coming from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Southern Tier families.

“Dunkin’ is honored to once again team up with Special Olympics New York to help raise funds for such an important program that touches the lives of so many in our area,” said Southern Tier Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria. “We’re very proud of our Southern Tier athletes and we thank our generous Dunkin’ customers for helping us support them.”