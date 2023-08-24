ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldridge Park will be holding a dedication ceremony this weekend to celebrate the new Splashpad that was built in the community.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at the park to celebrate the Gough Memorial Splashpad that was built in memory of John Gough. The attraction took over a year of design and construction and was built and donated by Gough’s family members.

Gough was delighted in seeing kids playing and enjoying parks and the Gough family has generously supported the efforts of the park. The new attraction will be free and open to the public daily from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday will also be the inaugural City of Elmira Employee Appreciation Day, where Eldridge Park will host all city employees and their families with an afternoon of rides and entertainment.

For more information, please visit the Eldridge Park website.