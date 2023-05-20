ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Nancy Kirby has been named a “Woman of Distinction” by the New York State Senate.

Kirby represented New York’s 58th Senate District during the senate’s 25th annual “Women of Distinction” event at the state capital on May 16. Kirby was joined by 60 other women from across the state that were being honored at the celebration. She was recognized by State Senator Tom O’Mara for her lifetime of advocacy, leadership, and hard work in the Southern Tier.

“Nancy Kirby stands tall in the arena of economic development and small business ownership throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions,” said O’Mara. “As a longtime small business owner herself and an early mentor to numerous small businesses still thriving throughout the region, Nancy’s deep belief in and lifelong commitment to entrepreneurship has made enduring contributions to the growth, strength, and vitality of local communities and local economies.”

Kirby founded and ran her own CPA firm for 26 years. She also was the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of IncubatorWorks in Painted Post for nine years before retiring last year. Kirby continues to work as an “Entrepreneur in Residence” at IncubatorWorks and is the Town Supervisor in Caton.

“Working to support entrepreneurship, in the area I grew up in and had my own business for 26 years, has been a dream come true,” said Kirby. “Building on my experience as a Contract CFO for so many years in my CPA firm, along with my decades of volunteer experience and mentoring, has been very rewarding.”

In addition to supporting small businesses through her work with IncubatorWorks, Kirby has dedicated her time to her community. She has been on the board of directors for Chemung-Schuyler-Steuben Workforce New York (CSSWFNY), Corning PRIDE, and the Southeast Steuben County Library.