ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local Girl Scout Troop traveled to multiple stops in Chemung County on Wednesday to spread smiles and kind words through their Smiles for Miles campaign.

The campaign brings smiles to people in need of them, by offering a small token they can keep with them wherever they go. The tokens contain a few affirming words or a short phrase with the message being that the tokens will be a smile with that person each day.

The campaign is one of a number of projects the scouts must do to earn their Bronze Award, the award is the highest honor for the Junior Girl Scouts and is earned after helping their community.

For the campaign, the girls partnered with a woman-owned business called Brett + Co. to help create the tokens and the jars they came in.

Each jar contains 72 positive messages and affirmations that the girls came up with, each scout created five affirmations to add to the jars.

Annie Latterell, Troop Leader of Troop 40840, said the girls picked five different organizations in the community to distribute the jars to, with Wednesday being the delivery day.

The organizations include:

Meals on Wheels

Food Bank of The Southern Tier

CareFirst Hospice

The Samaritan Center

Teenage mental health unit at Arnot Ogden

Inside Arnot Ogden, the girls talked about the jar and their thought process behind creating the tokens, before handing the jar over to the Arnot employees.