FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mary Jean Pepple is making history as she becomes the oldest employee to retire from PennDOT.

At 85-years-young, Jean said she wishes she could do another 10 years at the I-70 West Welcome Center.

“After I got 70 I don’t know what happened, time just flew,” said Jean.

For the past 25 years, Jean has helped travelers with hotel reservations and sightseeing recommendations.

“We keep them in Pennsylvania as long as we can so that they see everything we have,” said Jean.

This includes sending visitors to Blue Knob in the winter and Delgrosso’s Amusement Park in the summer.

“In the Fall, it’s Pennsylvania Elk up in Benezette,” added Jean.

When it comes to getting there, Jean can tell you the directions upside down…literally!

“We do one thing that you will not find anybody else does, believe it or not. And that’s we read a map upside down,” said Jean.

The special talent comes with years of Jean standing on the opposite side of the map, which she lets face the traveler.

“So even now when I get in the car I have to turn it around. I just can’t read it right side up,” said Jean.

It’s also the reason she always has her nails done.

“I’ve done these for like 60 years. I go dark in the winter and light in the summer, because that’s the first thing that people see when they come up to the counter and say where are we right now,” explained Jean.

Besides giving directions, Jean truly goes the extra mile. For one, seeing that the closest place to grab a bite to eat is in Hancock, Jean takes it upon herself to cook for her co-workers.

“I’m an old country cook, so pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy…We have one gentleman and he’s supposed to be on a diet, and his wife said well just wait until Jeanie leaves and you’ll lose 100 pounds,” laughed Jean.

Jean also keeps a garden out front where she grows flowers and vegetables that she gives to visitors.

“They’ll say can we have one and I say you go ahead, have a Pennsylvania tomato,” said Jean.

She’s even gone as far as to send sunflower seeds to California.

“Because they called back and asked how’d you get them to grow so tall?”

Co-worker Cindy Rice said the welcome center won’t be the same without Jean.

“Oh it’s going to be a bigger loss than anybody realizes I think. She’s so kind, nice and bubbly. They come back because of her,” said Jean.

It’s because Jean’s dedication is so unmatched. For example, she keeps an air mattress at the center in case there’s a heavy snowfall.

“We want to be open for the customer so we’ll sleep all night on the floor with maps as your pillow sometimes,” said Jean.

Thankfully in retirement, Jean will be able to get a good night’s rest in her bed. She won’t even have to set an alarm! But then again, once a hard worker, always a hard worker.

“I’m not going to be sitting home, I’m telling ya. I’m going to be doing something,” said Jean.

First up, taking a road trip with Cindy!

“Most likely to the beach. I like the beach and she just likes to read books and doesn’t like water but she’s good with it,” said Cindy.

Until then, Jean said she’s only thinking about thing, the visitors, and how much she’ll miss them.

“There’s never a stranger in here. By the time they get in here and when they go to leave, we know where they came from, where they’re going, where they’ve been. We just try and make you want to come back and see us,” said Jean.

Despite not knowing where the years went, Jean said she knows one thing for certain.

“I wouldn’t trade it for nothing and I would do it all over again just like I have done it,” said Jean.