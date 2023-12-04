CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Catlin horse owner raised more than $10,000 for the people who lost horses during the Tioga Downs barn fire.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Taylor Burgess hosted a fundraiser at her Catlin barn to support the horsemen impacted by the Nov. 9 fire that killed 30 horses at Tioga Downs. Burgess didn’t lose any horses in the fire, but she wanted to do something to help her fellow horse owners who did.

Burgess opened her barn to the public for them to enter more than a dozen raffles, bid on donated items, shop with a handful of vendors, take pictures with donkeys, and mingle with horses. Dozens of people went to the barn to support the Tioga Downs horsemen, and Burgess’s event raised $10,575 for them.

Those who couldn’t make it to the event and want to help the horsemen can donate to this GoFundMe or send a check to STHHA PO Box 9, Nichols, NY 13812. All donations are being managed by the Southern Tier Harness Horesmen’s Association.

A few pictures taken at the fundraiser can be seen below.