ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A new ice cream shop just opened in Elmira, and its name has a special meaning for its owners.

Lyssa Gregg and Brittany Price used to bring their daughter Lilly to an ice cream stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in 2017. Lilly was diagnosed with cancer in January 2018 and passed away in October 2018. Gregg and Price later bought the same ice cream shop they brought Lilly to and named it in her honor.

The Lilly Pad Ice Cream Shop opened on Monday, May 22. The shop’s logo features a pig on a lily pad because Lilly loved to “pig out” on ice cream. The shop and its logo feature a lot of bright colors, which Lilly also loved. She loved ice cream, and the shop is how Lilly’s family is honoring her memory.

“It’s just our way of carrying her with us,” said Gregg.

Price said that the Lilly Pad will be a way for the couple’s other daughter to remember her sister. Price also said that she had wanted to open an ice cream shop for years and her mother did as well. Price credited her family as the reason she was able to open the Lilly Pad with Gregg.

The Lilly Pad Ice Cream Shop is located at 627 Pennsylvania Ave. The shop used to be Leroy’s Ice Cream. This shop serves Hershey’s ice cream along with soft serve, dairy-free, and sugar-free ice cream. Gregg and Price are still working on the hours, but plan to open at 11 a.m. every day.

For more information about the Lilly Pad and to stay up to date on its hours, you can visit the Lilly Pad’s Facebook page.