Students at Notre Dame High School handing over packages to Elmira Police Department to deliver to the homeless in Elmira.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department.

As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, and snacks to help the homeless population living under bridges in Elmira.

Isabella Noviello, an officer for the club, used a connection she had through her Law Guardian position at the Elmira Youth Court to arrange for EPD officers to deliver the bags.

Officers from EPD arrived on Thursday to collect the bags from Notre Dame High School before going out and distributing the items to those in need.

When asked about the project and its importance, Noviello said that now that she’s older she’s able to help with injustices she couldn’t help with when she was younger.

“When I was younger there were injustices that I couldn’t fix or address,” Noviello said, “Our new club provides opportunities to get involved and help people in our community,” she said.