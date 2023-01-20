ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM’s own Andy Malnoske recently got a shoutout from the New York State Broadcasters Association, highlighting his successful and award-winning sports broadcasting career.

In December 2022, the NYSBA tweeted a highlight of Malnoske for its “Broadcaster Spotlight” weekly feature. NYSBA said Andy graduated from Ithaca College with a BS in Sport Media and from Shippensburg U. with a Master’s in Communications Studies.

Andy previously worked in Syracuse, and in his career has won several awards and been nominated for several others.

According to NYSBA, Andy has won an Emmy Award (with six total nominations), three Murrow Awards, several NYS Associated Press Awards, NYSBA Awards, Syracuse Press Awards, and Ithaca College’s Distinguished Young Alumnus Award.

When he saw the shoutout a few weeks later, Andy replied, saying “THANK YOU @NYSBroadcasters for the recognition in your spotlight. The art form of compelling storytelling is alive and well! Hustle hard.”