A celebratory cake held for all the children adopted in Steuben County so far in 2022.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Department of Social Services got together to celebrate the adoption of seven children to new families last week.

The celebration was held Friday, Nov. 18, where seven children were adopted by four families in the county.

This is the first time since the COVID pandemic that the Department of Social Services was able to hold a group celebration for the children.

“Celebrating National Adoption day during the holiday season highlights the blessings of gratitude, love, and family,” said Kathryn Muller, Commissioner for the DSS.

Muller recognized the parents for opening their hearts and home and giving a forever family to children in need by participating in adoption.

According to the DSS, a total of 19 children have found new families so far in 2022, with six more children expected to be adopted by the end of the year.