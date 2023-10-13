It’s pumpkin season, but did you know humans aren’t the only ones with a hankering for the seasonal delight?

Yesterday, the Philadelphia Zoo held one of its best annual traditions by feeding pumpkins to their adorable hippos.

Hippopotamuses Cindy and Una had an amazing afternoon crunching and munching on some delicious pumpkins that were donated to the Philly Zoo by Riverwards Produce CEO Vincent Finazzo.

The annual tradition of feeding pumpkins to the hippos also marks the season for Boo at the Zoo which is “one of the region’s most festive Halloween traditions”.

During Boo at the Zoo, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween in costume trick or treating among their favorite zoo animals. The event will be filled with lots of candy, seasonal decor, pumpkin feedings, and more. The dates for Boo at the Zoo will be October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.