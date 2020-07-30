Find a Job

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Projected horseshoe complex for the city of Elmira, will now move to another city
Video
Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will resume plastic bag ban beginning Saturday
NYS adopts new standards for contaminants in drinking water
Siena College professor has role in Mars rover return mission
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Riley McCormick
Video
18 Sports Exclusive: Hilfiger makes historic donation of Ernie Davis memorabilia
Video
Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Eammon Kunkle
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Find a Job
Trending Now
Guidance for New York gyms coming sooner rather than later, per Lt. Governor
Video
Human Trafficking: Rise Up for Children
Alstom to purchase Bombardier Inc., per Reuters report
Video
18 Sports Exclusive: Hilfiger makes historic donation of Ernie Davis memorabilia
Video
Weather
Three arrested after weekend home invasion in Enfield that prompted Guthrie lockdown
Video
Ithaca company to get $750,000 to continue producing COVID-19 tests
Hardinge Inc. expanding in Horseheads
Where are the Disinfecting Wipes?
Video
Man urges people to double-check COVID-19 results after he receives false positive