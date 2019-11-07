Fire Officials Contain Garage Fire in Horseheads

Fire officials are on the scene of a garage fire at 3285 Watkins Road, in Horseheads.

According to our reporter on the scene, all flames have been contained at this time but there is smoke still pouring out of the garage.

Horseheads Fire Department is there along with Horseheads Village Police, Millport Fire, State Police, Town and Country Fire, and Elmira Heights Fire.

The garage is severely damaged but it is not attached to the house so there is no damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

