Can’t Make it to a Firework Show? We will bring it to you!

ELMIRA, NY – (WETM) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many organizers have decided not to have their firework displays this year. WETM-18 News and MyTwinTiers.com will be streaming multiple firework displays live on our website. We will be live in Hornell, NY on Saturday, July 4th, and live in Mansfield, PA on Sunday, July 5th to bring the firework shows to you.

We will also use the power of our parent company to bring you various displays from around the country. You will be able to watch these from you computer, tablet, or mobile device. You will also be able to view from our 18 New mobile App.

There will likely be a displays starting on July 3rd. The final planning is still taking place for the display from Mount Rushmore. We will also have displays from Las Vegas, NV and Gatlinburg, TN on the 4th. We will be adding more to these in the near future.

All the streams will be able to be viewed at https://www.mytwintiers.com/fireworks/