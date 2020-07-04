SLIDESHOW: Fireworks over Mt. Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP/WETM) – On Friday evening, President Donald Trump kicked off the nation’s 4th of July celebrations with a fireworks show over the Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota.

During a speech set in front of the monument, the president announced he was signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the “greatest Americans to ever live.”

Fireworks explode above the Mount Rushmore National Monument during an Independence Day event attended by the US president in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA – JULY 03: Fireworks light up the sky above Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 03, 2020 near Keystone, South Dakota. President Donald Trump spoke before the start of the fireworks display, the first at the monument in about a decade. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The show can be watched below in it’s entirety.

Several people who once oversaw fire danger at the national memorial had said setting off fireworks over the forest was a bad idea that could lead to a large wildfire. Fireworks were called off after 2009 because a mountain pine beetle infestation increased the fire risks.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem pushed to get the fireworks resumed soon after she was elected, and enlisted Trump’s help. The president brushed aside fire concerns earlier this year, saying: “What can burn? It’s stone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.