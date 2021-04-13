First Responder Appreciation: 911 Dispatchers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, we are recognizing the dispatchers of our area in our First Responder Appreciation segment.

Public Safety Telecommunicators, the 911 dispatchers, are a vital part of an emergency response. They are some of the heroes that are not seen. Through assessment and coordination of each situation, the 911 dispatcher links callers in distress to the correct emergency services needed for rapid response times.

Many lives are saved in the community due to the expertise and coordination of the 911 dispatchers.

National Telecommunicators Week is an annual event that occurs during the second week in April and gives recognition to public safety call center workers who have dedicated their lives in service to their communities.

Some municipalities recognize the week with a proclamation or resolution to recognize the week.

Being a Public Safety Telecommunicator is another job that does not have banker hours, weekends, or holidays. It is a job that is performed 24/7/365.

Please join us in recognizing our 911 Dispatchers for their diligence, dedication, and service to our community.

Below are links to the 911 center’s website for the counties in our area.

Chemung County 911 Logo, from the Chemung County Facebook Page

Chemung County’s E911 Communication System began service in October of 1993.

The E911 Center is comprised of (21) full time employees. The Center is under the control of the County Emergency Management Office, and is under supervision of a Director and Deputy Director.

The Center dispatches for (1) full-time and (20) volunteer fire departments; the City of Elmira Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Heights Village Police, and the West Elmira Police Department. The Center also co-dispatches the New York State Police, Horseheads Barracks, under the closest car dispatch concept.

The Schuyler County 911 Dispatch Center is the public answering point for all Schuyler County emergency services. The dispatch center is staffed by nine full-time and four part-time dispatchers. The center is located at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and is manned 24/7, with two dispatchers on at all times.

Currently, the Schuyler County 911 Dispatch Center dispatches nine different volunteer fire departments and three different volunteer ambulances in Schuyler County. The dispatch center also dispatches for the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Watkins Glen Police Department, and the New York State Police.

The Steuben County E911 Department serves as a vital link between the citizens and the public safety agencies within the County of Steuben. We strive to collect and disseminate all requests for service in a prompt, courteous and efficient manner for all our customers. Through our actions, we help save lives, protect property, and assist the public in their time of need.

Some of the night shift dispatchers from Tompkins County

Proclamation of Public Safety Telecommunicators week in Tompkins County