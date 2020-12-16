First Responder Appreciation: Aaron Golden, Firefighter/Airport Task Force

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Kevin Livermore from the Southport Fire Department.

Aaron Golden was raised into the Fire Service, 26 years active starting into his Journey at the age of 12. Our brother has shown his dedication to his community for years. Always putting them before himself.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.