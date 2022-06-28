SOUTHERN TIER, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that never hesitate to help a friend or stranger.

Aaron J. White is an NYS Correction Officer, a father, husband, and friend. Never hesitates to help a friend or stranger. Officer White was one of the individuals that helped dig out a man’s car on I-86 when it was buried in a bank of snow a few years ago.

He has a strong love for sports and family as shown in the picture in this story.

I believe Officer White deserves the utmost recognition. Nomination comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

