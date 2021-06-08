First Responder Appreciation: Aaron Jumper, Watkins Glen Police Department

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area that work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a police officer from Watkins Glen who has shown his dedication to the community.

Officer Aaron Jumper has worked for the Watkins Glen Police Department for nearly 3 years and works any hours asked of him, often working 50-60 hours a week without a complaint. He is a dedicated family man, father, and police officer and his dedication and commitment to the community of Watkins Glen is second to none. Officer Jumper does so with great pride, empathy, and dignity.

Officer Jumper has recently been to several trainings and instructional courses.

The Village of Watkins Glen is lucky to have Him in such a vital role to protect and interact with the community on many levels. First Responder Appreciation Nomination Comment

Some accomplishments by Officer Jumper include; organizing a community event “pops with cops”, becoming a NYS field training officer (FTO), designing an FTO outline for new officers, and completing Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training and interview and interrogation training, and others.

We will recognize a first responder each week, and we get the nominations from you! If you know a first responder that you would like to see recognized, please nominate them.