Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we are going to broaden our area to include a man that paid the ultimate sacrifice, even after serving the public until retirement.

Aaron Salter Jr. died as a hero when he laid his life down for his fellow man at the Tops in Buffalo. Aaron had retired from the Buffalo Police Department as a Lieutenant, in 2018. But continued to be a protector of his fellow man.

On the day that the Tops grocery store he worked at as security became the target of a racially motivated attack, he stepped up and confronted the killer, shooting him multiple times, and potentially helping save others as he gave his own life up.

Aaron Salter Jr. was a husband, father, and brother that gave his life for others at the age of 55.

Lt. Salter, we would like to thank you and your family for your service and dedication to our community and express our condolences to them for their loss.

There are situations that first responders face daily where they could be paying the ultimate sacrifice. Police face dangers in each encounter they have, Firefighters risk everything to save your lives and property, and EMS face the dangers from exposure to pandemic illnesses to physical harm from violent patients. And when the job is over, the responder aspect doesn’t just go away. The people that dedicate their lives to protecting and helping others, do it because they care.

