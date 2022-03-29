TWIN TIERS (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to broaden our thanks to include, all First Responders.

There are over 25 million first responders currently working in the United States. Generally speaking, a first responder is someone who has received specialized training and is among the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency.

“A first responder is a real-life superhero. They’re someone whose job is to respond immediately (first) when there is an accident or emergency. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, and police officers are all considered first responders.” Dictonary.com

Last Night in the Twin Tiers was a busy night for emergency personnel, from multiple structure fires to motor vehicle crashes with entrapment. There are heroes to always answer the call.

Firefighters, Police, and Emergency Medical personnel are on duty around the clock to keep everyone safe. Some are paid for this while the majority are volunteers. With the fire service accounting for the majority of volunteers. Nationally, of active firefighting personnel, 34% are career firefighters, 54% are volunteer firefighters, and 12% are paid per call firefighters.

To the men and women that put their life on the line every day, Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.