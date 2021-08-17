First Responder Appreciation: Allen & Whitney Mathews, Western Alliance

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we recognize a pair of first responders from Western Alliance Emergency Services.

Allen and Whitney Mathews work at Western Alliance and are also officers with the South Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association in Bradford County. According to the nomination they also have a son who has the goal of being a smokejumper. The nominator also stated that they are a family of heroes.

Thank you for the work that you do for our community.

