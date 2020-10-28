First Responder Appreciation: Andrew Dean, Bangs Ambulance

(WETM) – For this week’s First Responder Appreciation, we are recognizing Andrew Dean, a Paramedic Supervisor at Bangs Ambulance

Andrew has been in emergency services for over 3 decades, starting when he was 16. He is currently a Paramedic Supervisor at Bangs Ambulance and has volunteered numerous hours as well with the Brooktondale Fire Department and assisted Slaterville Ambulance when they still had an ambulance. Andrew is totally committed to his patients and crews. He has gone out of his way to help patients that could use additional assistance, including with using his own personal money to facilitate needed supplies for prior patients. He cares about his crews and makes sure that they are taken care of. He is also a provider and co-worker, that you know what he is thinking. Which is not an easy thing to do and maintain respect. This is just one of the reasons I respect Andrew. He has many things that have affected him, however he is always there when you need him. He is also calm and collected on calls, and I would trust him with my life.

We thank you for your service to your community!

If you know a First Responder that you would like to see recognized, submit your First Responder Appreciation photos and we will share them online with the Twin Tiers.

One first responder will also be selected weekly to be featured during a 5:30 p.m. newscast.