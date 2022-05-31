TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder that has put in over 15 years of service to our community. This week our nominee comes from Tioga County, PA.

Anthony Swan has been in the fire service for the past 15 years. He has served with Tioga and Elkland Fire as well as with Valley Ambulance. During this time he has served as Captain and is currently the 2nd Assistant Chief, a position that he has been in for the past 4 years.

He serves his community well and improves EVFD in any way possible he can. Nominator Comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

