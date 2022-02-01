First Responder Appreciation: Bath Volunteer Fire Department Half-Century Members

BATH, NY (WETM) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a group of six men that have committed over 300 combined years to our community.

At the January meeting of the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, many members were recognized for many decades of service. However, there were six that topped the half-century mark. Each of the following members was recognized for more than a half-century of service to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department.

James Orme

Mark Murray

John Page

Greg Glashauser

Alfred Brewer II

However, there was one man that has been serving more than 55-years, Spencer Longwell, who has also responded to more than 4,000-lifetime calls. If you are one for math, that’s on average at least one call every five days, for 55-years continuously.

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.